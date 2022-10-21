WALNUT GROVE — North Oconee built a 37-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 44-0 win over Walnut Grove Friday night at Warriors Stadium.
North Oconee quarterback Max Wilson completed all eight of his passes in the first half for 210 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 ranked North Oconee built a 37-0 lead at the half.
Walnut Grove, now 6-2, was limited to 60 passing yards from Ashton Adams in the same half. The Warriors were limited to 149 yards in total offense over the entire game.
Adams finished 5-of-9 for 95 yards.
A team as good as North Oconee didn’’t need help.
The Titans got it, however, getting a short field four times in the first quarter.
North Oconee scored on three of them, building an early 21-0 lead.
“We knew the first six minutes would be critical in this game,” Warriors Coach Rob Andrews said. “They have a lot of good team speed.”
Walnut Grove did have a highlight in the quarter when quarterback Ashton Adams hit a 33-yard pass to a diving Cassius Hann to put the Warriors inside Titans territory at the 45.
The Warrriors came within an inch of another first down but didn’t get the call and the Titans took over on downs at the 35.
North Oconee extended the lead to 34-0 in the second quarter as quarterback Max Wilson hit a pair of touchdown passes. The first went to Khalil Barnes for 51 yards and the second to Brooks Thompson for 55 yards.
The Warrior defense did keep the Titans out of the endzone on their last possession of the half. The front seven stopped three runs inside the five. The Titans opted to kick a 20-yard field goal to make it 37-0 as the half ended.
Walnut Grove had a good drive in the second half after the Ttians missed a 40-yard field goal. They moved 70 yards in 20 plays.
A 35-yard pass from Adams to Avery Schreiner got the Warriors to the 19 but four consecutive runs by Emadd Howard only got them nine of the 10 yards they needed and they turned the ball over on downs.
It was the closest Walnut Grove would get to ending the shutout.
The loss moves Walnut Grove to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in Region 8 AAAA. North Oconee moves up to 8-0 and needs one more to clinch the title.
The Warriors travel to Danieslville next week to take on Madison County.
