Brett Fowler | The Tribune

GAINESVILLE — The Walnut Grove Warriors traveled to Lynn Cottrell Stadium and scored a 38-20 win over the North Hall Trojans Friday night in the Warriors’ region opener.

It was the running game that powered Walnut Grove (3-0, 1-0 in Region 2-AAAA). The offense took its opening drive and scored a touchdown utilizing big plays from senior quarterback Ashton Adams and sophomore running back Emadd Howard. It was Howard who eventually scored from the 2-yard line.

