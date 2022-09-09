GAINESVILLE — The Walnut Grove Warriors traveled to Lynn Cottrell Stadium and scored a 38-20 win over the North Hall Trojans Friday night in the Warriors’ region opener.
It was the running game that powered Walnut Grove (3-0, 1-0 in Region 2-AAAA). The offense took its opening drive and scored a touchdown utilizing big plays from senior quarterback Ashton Adams and sophomore running back Emadd Howard. It was Howard who eventually scored from the 2-yard line.
The senior quarterback didn’t stop there as he took a 61-yard run to house on Walnut Grove’s second possession of the game. That score put the Warriors up 14-0 in the middle of the first quarter.
Adams finished the first half with 99 rushing yards and a score on the ground along with 51 passing yards as he only threw three passes in the half. The main catalyst for the Warriors offense was Howard, who finished the half with two rushing touchdowns.
The Trojans were putting together good drives, but the Warriors’ defense had a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, swarming to the ball in key moments to halt Trojan drives. After being down 21-0 late in the second quarter, the Trojans scored on 4th and goal as junior quarterback Tanner Marsh plunged through on a quarterback keeper.
Walnut Grove boasted 189 first-half rushing yards, and the leading receiver for the Warriors was senior Avery Schnier who hauled in two catches for 40 yards with a 27-yard reception being his longest for the half. It all helped the Warriors to a 21-7 halftime lead.
The North Hall offense used its first drive of the second half to cut the lead to eight when junior running back Tate Ruth scored from 36 yards out.
Walnut Grove answered immediately with Adams connecting with Schnier for a 24-yard score on its first drive of the third quarter. Adams wasn’t finished scoring as he later tacked on a 78 burst to the end zone that stretched the Warriors’ lead to 35-13.
North Hall’s Marsh found wide receiver Ryals Puryear for a 46-yard scoring strike to provide the final score.
Adams finished the game with three touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) while Adams chipped in with two scores of his own.
The Warriors will continue region play next Friday at 7:30 p.m. as they host Cedar Shoals (0-3) which will be coming off a bye week.
