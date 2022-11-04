WALNUT GROVE — It was Senior Night at Walnut Grove this past Friday.
But for the first time in school history, it won’t be the last home football game of the season.
With a 35-14 win over Chestatee, the Warriors secured second place in Region 8-AAAA, giving them just their second-ever playoff berth and securing their first postseason game at the Grove.
They’ll host the third place team out Region 7-AAAA next Friday.
It was just another in a growing list of achievements in an already memorable season, including setting a record for most wins in a single-season (8-2) and most average points per game (24.6).
Senior quarterback Ashton Adams set the school mark for most passing yards in a season while sophomore running back Emadd Howard broke the record for most rushing yards.
Meanwhile, the senior class closed out the regular season in style, accounting for four of the team’s five touchdowns.
Adams was 9-of-15 for 137 yards and two TD passes. Running back Nolan Yancey ran for a pair of touchdowns and receivers Cassius Hann and Avery Schnier each caught scoring passes.
It was quite the turnabout for a group of seniors who, as freshmen, lost 17 games (10 varsity and seven jayvee).
“I can’t say enough about this senior class,” said fifth-year Warriors head coach Robert Andrews. “They went through one of the worst seasons in the history of ever. But they came back, persevered, and got better physically and mentally every year. This season is the result of what they did.”
Now they hope to carry the momentum over into the postseason. They certainly got a running start Friday night, building a five touchdown lead at the end of the third quarter to force a running clock.
They closed out the game with 42 rushes for 236 yards. Howard led with 127 yards on 27 carries and Yancey added 94 on 20 rushes.
After winning the opening coin toss, the Warriors made the unusual decision to take the ball. But it wasn’t until after going three-and-out and then turning the ball over on an interception that they finally got on track, scoring on their next three possessions to take a commanding 21-0 halftime lead.
Walnut Grove controlled the ball for most of the half, scoring on drives of 10, 12, and 13 plays.
The Warriors first TD was set up by a fumble recovery at their own 21. From there, they moved 79 yards, sparked by a 14 yards pass from Adams to senior tight end A.J. Chafin and a 21-yard run by Howard.
Yancey finished it off with a 10-yard run on a direct snap.
The Walnut Grove defense stopped the War Eagles on downs at its own seven and put together a near-flawless 93-yard drive, with 11 of the 12 plays on the ground. Yancey again scored on a direct snap, this time from one yard.
The Warriors closed out the half by going 78 yards, culminated by a 25-yard TD pass from Adams to Hann.
Walnut Grove then scored on their first two possessions of the second half on a 26-yard Howard run and a 27-yard strike from Adams to Schnier.
