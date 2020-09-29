MADISON — One big play was all it took.
After taking a 6-0 lead with under three minutes left to play in Wednesday’s contest between Youth Middle and Morgan County, the Warriors gave up one big passing play that eventually led to a Bulldog touchdown and the win.
It was a battle of defenses throughout and the game remained scoreless as it entered the fourth quarter. Youth got on the board late in the game thanks to a turnover in Morgan County territory. The turnover set up Youth for a Cameron Selman touchdown run, but the point-after try was no good.
On the ensuing Morgan County offensive drive, the Bulldogs started at their own 25-yard line and picked up most of their yardage on a long screen pass in the flats. That play set the Bulldogs up in the red zone where they punched it in two plays later. Morgan County elected to go for the 2-point try and converted to make it 8-6 as the clock ticked under 40 seconds left to play.
“This is one of those games where you look back and wish you could get one play back,” Warriors head coach Matt Bradley said. “We had opportunities and were in good spots but just didn’t finish. I’m proud of the effort our kids showed, We were the dogs in this one and no one thought we’d have a chance. It hurts but we showed tremendous fight. Proud to be a Warrior.”
Selman finished the game with 31 yards rushing on five carries while quarterback Ezra Harrison went 10-of-14 with 100 yards passing. Emadd Howard led the receiving core with 53 yards on six catches.
Youth travels up Highway 81 to face rival Loganville this week.
Carver 36, Jasper County 20
Carver evened up its record last week with a big 36-20 win on the road at Jasper County Middle School.
The Wildcats are now 2-2 on the season.
Carver travels to Social Circle Wednesday for a rivalry matchup with the Redskins.
Putnam County 52, Social Circle 7
The Redskins suffered their first loss of the season last week with a 52-7 defeat by Putnam County in Eatonton
Social Circle is now 1-1 on the season.
The Redskins host county rival Carver Wednesday.
