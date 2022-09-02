CUSSETA — They traveled halfway across the state to earn another win, but win they did as the Warriors of Walnut Grove held on to defeat the Panthers of Chattahoochee County 20-14.
Two possessions. Two interceptions thrown by Ashton Adams to the Panthers.
The first one was returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Quindaris kelley for a Chattahoochee touchdown. The kick failed to leave score at 6-0 just 1:48 into the game.
The second pick stopped A warrior drive that had reached the Chatt 38.
Following the two picks in the passing game, Walnut Grove found fortune in miscues in the kicking game
Chattahoochee County had a punt snap and a fumbled kickoff. The turnovers were turned into two touchdowns by Emadd Howard.
Howard scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards to turn a 6-0 deficit into a 14-6 lead at the half.
It was a big half for Howard who had 93 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first half.
Brendan hamrick had two Pat kicks.
The Warrior defense had two stops of the Panthers offense inside the five. The first came on downs with 3:43 left in the half.
The second came on a pick by Avery Schreiner on the final play of the half.
Walnut Grove avoided a disaster when a punt snap sailed over Hemrick's head that landed at three. The play was nullified by an offside penalty on the Panthers.
Hemrick had earlier missed a 41 yard field goal by just a yard. The kick came after Schreiner had stripped a Panther of the ball on the second half kickoff.
Chattahoochee tied the game at 14 following three personal fouls on the Warriors. The first was a pass interference, the second a conduct call, and the third a facemask.
Chattahoochee scored on a 1-yard run by Andravius Hall. They got the two point conversion on a pass from Caleb Floyd with 1:43 left in the third quarrter.
Howard came back from a foot injury in the third quarter. He scored on a 16 yard run with 9:19 left in the game. The play was set up by a 21-yard pass from Adams to Schreiner for a key first down. The kick snap was botched leaving the score at 20-14.
Emadd Howard rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Walnut Grove to a 20-14 win over Chattahoochee County Friday night.
Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown following an interceptions by Landon Moss with 10 minutes left.
The Warriors , 2-0, also got three pass completions from quarterback Austin Adams in the second half covering 42 yards.
The Warrior defense made a stand at midfield with two minutes to play to seal the win.
