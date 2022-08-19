Two programs looking for improvement in 2022 squared off Friday for the start of a new high school football season as Walnut Grove ventured to Jasper County High School.
By the time the contest was complete, it was coach Robert Andrews' Warriors who had emerged with a solid 30-0 season-opening victory.
Walnut Grove (1-0) led 10-0 at halftime but had chances to be in front by even more at the break. A 25-yard field goal by Brenden Hamrick with 1:25 left before halftime occurred after the Warriors saw a drive stall inside the Hurricane 10-yard line.
Walnut Grove regained possession inside Jasper County territory with 1:06 left before halftime but could not add to its lead.
The Warrior defense, which was stingy in the opener , made another play on the first series of the third quarter as Mason Horn intercepted a pass to give Walnut Grove possession at the Hurricane 35.
The offense took advantage and reached the endzone on a 1-yard keeper by Ashton Adams with 8:32 left in the third quarter. Hamrick's kick gave WGHS a three-score advantage.
The Warriors sealed the win early in the fourth quarter when a fumble was recovered in the endzone.
Hamrick added a 33-yard field in the fourth quarter for a 27-0 lead.
Adams was effective directing the offense with Edmadd Howard being the workhorse at running back.
The Warriors took the game's opening possession and moved to the Hurricane 15-yard line before the drive stalled. Brenden Hamrick's 33-yard field goal was wide left with 9:07 left in the opening quarter.
Jasper County went three and out on its first offensive series and a solid return by Rhett Lamberth gave Walnut Grove good field possession at the Hurricane 37. The drive never developed, however, as the Warriors had a false start to begin the series and then allowed a quarterback sack on third down.
A 6-play possession saw Jasper County move to the Walnut Grove 13 before turning the football over on downs.
Howard put the first points of the season on the board on a 23-yard run. The score capped an 8-play drive which covered 84 yards. Hamrick added the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead.
Jason Abner's defensive unit held again for WGHS and the offense took the field again at the Hurricane 32 but Jasper County's Zyquez Nolley intercepted a pass to give Jasper County possession at the Warrior 27. Once again, however, the Walnut Grove defense held.
Landen Moss and Justin Pressley both made several defensive plays for WGHS.
Hamrick was 3-of-4 on field goal attempts and 3-of-3 on extra point kicks.
The Warriors finished 3-7 in 2021 but are in a new region this season. Jasper County finished 0-10 in 2021 and Friday's game spoiled the debut of new head coach Ashley Henderson who arrived with the Monticello program with a career record of 85-34.
WGHS is off next Friday while Jasper County travels to Pike County.
