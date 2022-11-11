Avery Schnier

Avery Schnier (15) celebrates after helping seal the win for Walnut Grove with a interception late in the game with Heritage-Ringgold. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Avery Schnier’s interception with two minutes left sealed Walnut Grove’s 17-13 win over Heritage-Ringgold for the Warriors’ first playoff win in program history.

Ashton Adams tossed two second-half touchdowns to rally the Warriors from a 7-3 deficit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.