Walnut Grove took advantage of four, first-half Madison County turnovers, claiming an 18-6 lead at halftime and holding on for a 25-22 win in Danielsville Friday.
The Warriors (7-2, 5-2) will now host the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, after beating out the Red Raiders (5-4, 4-3) for second place in Region 8-AAAA’s Sub-Region B, behind undefeated North Oconee.
Madison County put the first points on the board Friday, when Red Raider quarterback Camden Smith capped off an 81-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:51 to go in the first quarter. The point after attempt was wide left and Madison County led 6-0.
Walnut Grove fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession on their own 45 yard line, and Madison County appeared poised to pull two scores ahead, driving to the Warrior two yard line, where Madison County’s case of the butterfingers began. The home squad fumbled the ball away, the first of four lost fumbles in the half for the Red Raiders.
Madison County again coughed over the ball on the first play of the second quarter, and the Warriors wasted little time making Madison County pay, with quarterback Ashton Adams hitting Zackary Ford on a short pass that Ford took 32 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Adams connected with tight end Landen Moss for a two-point conversion, and the Warriors led, 8-6.
Walnut Grove attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Madison County recovered at midfield. Again, the Red Raiders, who were aiming to host a state playoff game for the first time in school history, put the ball on the ground at the Walnut Grove 41.
The Warriors drove to the Red Raider three yard line before a tackle for a loss put them at the 12. Senior kicker Brenden Hamrick was true from 29 yards to put Walnut Grove up 11-6.
The Warriors once again attempted an onside kick, but Madison County recovered at midfield. Once again, Madison County fumbled at the Warrior 33. Walnut Grove couldn’t capitalize on this mistake, but the visiting squad forced a Red Raider punt. And the Warriors closed out the half with Adams and Ford hooking up for a six-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left in the half. The Hamrick PAT put the Warriors up 18-6 at halftime.
Walnut Grove forced a three-and out from the Red Raiders after the break, and the Warriors appeared poised to put more points on the board. But Walnut Grove fumbled the ball away at the Madison County 16. The Red Raiders then ate up nearly nine minutes of clock, driving 84 yards for a score, which was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Jacob Beusse with 1:12 to go in the third quarter. Madison County converted on the two-point attempt to cut the Warrior lead to 18-14.
Defenses for both squads held firm for much of the fourth quarter, until Walnut Grove’s Nolan Yancey carried the ball in from two yards out to put the Warriors up 25-14 with 2:52 left in the game.
Madison County answered, driving quickly down the field and scoring when Smith hit Vick Hajdu for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:48 to go in the game.
The Red Raiders failed to recover the onside kick, but Madison County burned its three timeouts and forced a Walnut Grove punt with 1:25 to go, leaving the Red Raiders 85 yards to drive in 85 seconds. The Warrior defense held firm. And Walnut Grove celebrated the key region win on the opponent’s field.
Walnut Grove closes the season next week at home versus Chestatee.
