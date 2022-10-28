Walnut Grove Sports Stock Photo web card
Brett Fowler | The Tribune

Walnut Grove took advantage of four, first-half Madison County turnovers, claiming an 18-6 lead at halftime and holding on for a 25-22 win in Danielsville Friday.

The Warriors (7-2, 5-2) will now host the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, after beating out the Red Raiders (5-4, 4-3) for second place in Region 8-AAAA’s Sub-Region B, behind undefeated North Oconee.

