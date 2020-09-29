Walnut Grove moved another step closer to a region title last week after the Lady Warriors closed out two Region 8-AAAAA series with Jackson County and Greenbrier.
The Lady Warriors defeated Jackson County 2-1 on Tuesday followed by 3-0 and 7-0 wins over Greenbrier on Friday for sweeps in both series.
Grayson Perry, Cassie Boatright and Nova Wright continued to lead the Walnut Grove offense over last week’s three-game stretch. Boatright blasted her fifth homer of the season to give Walnut Grove the lead against Jackson County while Perry and Wright each homer during the Lady Warriors’ 7-0 win over Greenbrier in Game 2.
Emily Byers picked up her eighth win of the year in the circle during the win over Jackson County Tuesday. Byers pitched a complete game, allowing just five this and one earned run while striking out six batters. She continued to pitch well in Game 1 against Greenbrier Friday. She logged another complete game, but this time gave up just one hit while striking out five during the 3-0 win.
The Lady Warriors are now 12-6 on the season and 11-1 in Region 8-AAAAA play. Walnut Grove was set to travel to Apalachee on Tuesday before returning home to face Grayson on Wednesday.
