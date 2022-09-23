Walnut Grove needed a win to regain its momentum after a loss to Cedar Shoals last week and eked one out with a 7-6 victory over East Forsyth.
The teams traded punts throughout a scoreless first quarter, but Walnut Grove had a chance to score early in the second quarter as they reached the red zone on a short drive following a shallow punt. But the Warriors missed a 29-yard field goal to leave the score unchanged.
It was the only shot at a score either team achieved before halftime, as penalties, fumbles and stifling defense from both teams kept the score knotted at naught through the whole first half. Walnut Grove would try a Hail Mary pass as time expired but saw no results from the play as the ball bounced harmlessly to the turf.
The pattern continued in the second half until Landon Moss picked up a fumble by East Forsyth and return it to the 10-yard line.
Isaac Mulkey would punch it in three plays later from about the 7 for the first score of the game. The kick was good for a 7-0 lead by the Warriors midway through the third quarter.
The Broncos would return the ensuing kick off all the way to the Walnut Grove 35, however.
Assisted by a facemask penalty by the Warriors, the Broncos reached the red zone, only to back themselves up with a holding call. They’d complete a long pass to the 3-yard line on fourth down, but one yard shy of the first down marker to turn the ball over on downs.
Following a three and out by Walnut Grove, the Broncos forged deep into Warriors territory again following a punt return across midfield.
The Broncos converted a fourth down at the 3 this time around and punched it in for a touchdown two plays later, only to go for two and fail to convert, leaving East Forsyth down by one early in the fourth quarter.
Walnut Grove dodged a bullet after nearly muffing the ensuing kickoff, but managed to fall on the ball in the scrum.
The Broncos drove deep late in the quarter and attempted a 36-yard field goal to take the lead but the Warriors blocked the kick to preserve their lead with only a minute left. They’d run out the clock to earn their first region win of the season.
